Boeing to take £3.9bn hit to compensate airlines

Aviation manufacturer Boeing will take a £3.9 billion hit to cover possible compensation to airlines that have cancelled thousands of flights since the 737 Max jet was grounded after two deadly accidents.

The airplane builder also said the Max-related fallout will cut almost £4.5 billion from its revenue and pre-tax earnings in the April-through-June quarter.

The Chicago-based company said the calculations were based on an assumption that regulatory approval for the plane’s return to flying will begin early in the fourth quarter.

The timing is earlier than some analysts expected and may have contributed to a rally in Boeing shares in after-hours trading. Boeing is scheduled to report its quarterly results next week.

Boeing is still working on fixing flight-control software that appeared to play a role in crashes that killed 346 people off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia.

In March, regulators grounded the Boeing 737 Max and the company suspended deliveries of new jets.

The £3.9 billion charge does not include amounts that Boeing may pay in the dozens of lawsuits filed by families of crash victims.

The company this week hired a victims-compensation expert to oversee a relief fund for families, which the company said was separate from the lawsuits.

The hit to pre-tax earnings is more than half of Boeing’s profit for all of 2018. – PA