Boeing 737 Max restarts commercial flights with Brazil’s Gol

Brazil’s Gol became the world’s first airline on Wednesday to fly the Boeing 737 Max commercially since the planes were grounded 20 months ago following two deadly crashes that killed hundreds of people.

Wednesday’s first flight was between the Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre, according to data from FlightRadar24, a website that tracks plane routes. The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes plane was due to return to Sao Paulo later in the day.

American Airlines is expected to be the next operator to restart flights with the Max, on December 29th.

Meanwhile, Boeing has lost almost half of a 737 Max aircraft order from Bain Capital’s Virgin Australia under a new agreement that also postpones the initial jet delivery by two years to mid-2023.

The airline will scrap a deal for 23 Max 8 models as it shrinks its fleet after plunging into bankruptcy earlier this year. – Reuters