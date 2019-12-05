Bellew’s deal barred him from joining a rival for one year, Ryanair tells court

An agreement barring Ryanair chief operating officer Peter Bellew from joining competitors for a year after leaving the Irish airline was part of the deal when he rejoined the Irish carrier in December 2017, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Ryanair is taking legal action to prevent Mr Bellew, who is leaving the Irish airline, from joining rival low cost carrier Easyjet next month. Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said that there were “three elements to Mr Bellew’s package” when he rejoined Ryanair in December 2017 after spending two years with Malaysia Air.

Mr O’Leary told the court that one was salary of €550,000 and a bonus of up to €500,000. The second was compensation for the loss of share options when Mr Bellew left Ryanair in 2015 to join the far eastern airline.

The third was a 2018 share option scheme that the Ryanair board was considering offering to senior managers. “There was a non-compete clause that was part of that,” Mr O’Leary said.

Ryanair and Mr O’Leary maintain that Mr Bellew signed the non-compete clause when he accepted 100,000 share options in the airline in April 2018.

Mr Bellew says that the clause is null and void and has pledged to honour all his confidentiality obligations to Ryanair after joining Easyjet.

Share options

The share options were conditional on Ryanair hitting certain after-tax profits. This was €1.5 billion for its 2019 financial year, which ended on March 31 last.

However, Mr Justice Senan Allen restricted the media from reporting the target for the financial year ending March 31st 2020 as both Mr O’Leary and Ryanair’s senior counsel, Martin Hayden, argued that this would cause the airline to breach stock exchange rules.

Mr O’Leary said that the non-compete clause meant that Mr Bellew could not work for Ryanair’s main competitor in Europe for 12 months after leaving the Irish carrier.

He also noted that the outgoing chief operations officer had “volumes” of confidential information on Ryanair.

The 2018 share options were priced at €14.40 each, but the airline’s share price fell below this level. As a consequence, it offered managers the opportunity to join a share option scheme begun this year.

To take part in that, they had to hand back their 2018 options. However, Mr O’Leary told Mr Bellew in March this year that the chief operating officer could not take part in the 2019 scheme unless he improved his performance.