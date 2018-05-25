Belgian labour inspectors reportedly question Ryanair staff

Belgian authorities are looking into alleged breaches of employment at Ryanair’s operation in Charleroi Airport.

According to local reports, the Auditeur du Travail du Hainaut – the region’s labour agency – carried out inspections late on Thursday.

The inspectors are reportedly focusing on pilots’ and cabin crew’s status as independent contractors.

Around 20 of the office’s inspectors were said to have interviewed 60 Ryanair pilots and staff at Charleroi on Thursday night.

Ryanair has always insisted that it complies with local and EU employment and social security rules.The airline could not be contacted for comment on Friday evening.