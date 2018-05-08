Basil Geoghegan set to become chairman of DAA

Banker and lawyer Basil Geoghegan is set to become chairman of State airports’ company, DAA.

Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, on Tuesday named Mr Geoghegan as successor to Pádraig Ó Riordáin as chairman of DAA, which owns Dublin and Cork airports.

Mr Geoghegan will take up the three-year post after appearing before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport, Mr Ross said.

He will also have to step down as a non-executive director of safety and air navigation supervisor, the Irish Aviation Authority, ahead of taking the new post.

Mr Geoghegan is a founder and partner of publicly-listed investment bank, PJT, a spin off from US private equity fund Blackstone.

He has advised airlines such as Aer Lingus and Ryanair, aerospace manufacturers such as BAE Systems and Rolls Royce and lessors such as Avolon.

Before founding PJT that he was managing director of Citigroup’s UK and Ireland business.

In the past he has worked for Deutsche Bank and stockbrokers Goldman Sachs.

Mr Geoghegan is a qualified solicitor. He studied law at Trinity College Dublin and the European University Institute in Florence, Italy.