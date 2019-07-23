Ballymaloe serves up modest profits

Accumulated profits at the company behind the Allen family’s Ballymaloe Country House hotel, last year increased marginally to €2.25 million.

Yeats Room Ltd operates the venue and the new accounts show that the company recorded modest profits of €17,177 in the 12 months to the end of October last.

Numbers employed at the Co Cork hotel and restaurant last year increased from 51 to 52. Pay to directors declined from €408,920 to €404,545.

Ballymaloe Country House can accommodate 60 guests for Bed & Breakfast and 120 in the restaurant. The company has turned The Grainstore on the farm into a venue where they can cater for corporate events up to 250.

The late Myrtle Allen started the business with her late husband, Ivan in 1964 that subsequently spawned the Cookery school - the second and third generation Allens have created 16 separate business enterprises.

Accounts recently filed by Ballymaloe Cookery School Ltd show that it recorded an operational profit of €62,134 in 2018.

At the end of last August, the company was sitting on accumulated profits of €2.7 million.

The school has been operating since 1983 and the main driver of the success of the school is its 12-week cookery course.

One of Darina Allen’s sons, Toby is general manager of the school and was appointed to the company board in February of last year.