Avolon to sell 49 regional jets to UK aircraft lessor

Irish aircraft lessor Avolon has agreed to sell 49 jets used for regional travel to UK aircraft leasing group Falko.

The aircraft in question are currently on lease to nine airlines scattered across the world and the transaction is due to close in early 2019.

Although Avolon didn’t disclose the type of aircraft involved, The Irish Times understands they were part of the CIT Group portfolio when it was acquired by Avolon in 2016 for $10 billion.

Falko chief commercial officer Mark Hughes said the acquisition is a “major step” for the lessor which will see its portfolio expand to over 120 regional jets and turboprops.

“Falko is now one of the world’s foremost aircraft operating lease companies focused on the regional aircraft sector and we believe this deal is reflective of our market leading position,” he said.

Avolon is the world’s third largest aircraft leasing business and its fleet is primarily comprised of new technology Boeing and Airbus aircraft.