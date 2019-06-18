Avolon signs $2bn deal for aircraft engines

Aircraft lessor Avolon signed a deal for 140 engines valued at $2 billion (€1.78 billion) at list prices to power a portion of its burgeoning Airbus A320 neo portfolio.

The Dublin-headquartered leasing company ordered 140 Leap-1A engines from CFM International, a US joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Lessors or airlines generally buy a plane’s fuselage and then negotiate an engine order with one of a number of providers such as Rolls Royce, GE, CFM International, Safran or Pratt and Whitney. Boeing and Airbus, the largest aircraft manufacturers, don’t make engines.

British engine manufacturer Rolls Royce has been mired with issues on its Trent 1000 engines which power Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. British Airways was forced to ground one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes for about a year as a result of problems with the Rolls Royce engines. Norwegian Air and Virgin Atlantic have also been affected by the problems.

Relationship

In any event, Avolon has a “long-standing relationship” with CFM, according to the company’s chief executive, Dómhnal Slattery.

“Our commitment to the Leap engine reflects our confidence in CFM’s track-record of designing and building world-class engines,” he said.

Avolon has been a CFM customer since its launch in 2010 and today owns a fleet of more than 290 CFM-powered aircraft. The agreement announced on Tuesday at the Paris Air Show represents Avolon’s largest ever engine order to date and CFM’s biggest ever engine transactions with a lessor for the Leap engine.

“The Leap-1A has proven to be an invaluable part of the Avolon portfolio and we look forward to working with them well into the future,” said Gaël Méheust, chief executive of CFM International.

Avolon, the world’s third largest aircraft lessor, has an order book of 240 aircraft from the Airbus A320 neo family of which 42 have been delivered. Following this agreement, CFM engines will power 105 of the aircraft. The lessor demonstrated its commitment to Airbus’s plane in December when it announced an order for 100 A320 neo aircraft valued at $11.5 billion at list prices.