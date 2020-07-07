Avolon cancels orders for 27 Boeing planes

Irish aviation lessor Avolon cancelled orders for a further 27 Boeing craft in the three months ended June 30th, the company said on Tuesday.

Avolon, which buys aircraft and leases them to airlines, said five customers had fallen behind with rents during the second quarter of the year, or sought further deferrals of payments due to the Irish company.

Dublin-headquartered Avolon cancelled orders for 27 Boeing 737 Max aircraft due for delivery from this year to 2022.

Avolon already cancelled orders for 75 Max aircraft in the first quarter of this year.

The 737 Max is awaiting certification from safety regulators in the US and Europe.

During the second quarter, seven of 12 Avolon airline customers, which had deferred rents, fully repaid the Irish company.

Five fell into arrears or sought further deferrals of some or all of the rent due on their aircraft.

Avolon said that it had $5 billion in cash and undrawn secured debt at the end of June.

At the same time, it has cut its spending commitments up to the end of 2021 by 34 per cent and by 52 per cent over the period to 2023.

Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon chief executive, described the second quarter as a challenging one for aviation.

“The months ahead will be difficult, but we have the experience and balance sheet to manage through these headwinds,” he said.