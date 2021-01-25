Aviation’s survival at stake warns Fórsa

Irish aviation’s survival will be at stake if the Government fails to boost aid to the industry alongside any tougher Covid-19 travel restrictions, trade union Fórsa warned on Monday.

Ministers are considering tightening the Republic’s already stringent restritions, including limiting travel from virus variant hotspots, as the State struggles with the current Covid wave.

Ashley Connolly, senior official with Fórsa, which represents thousands of pilots, cabin crew and airport workers, warned that such measures would devastate an industry already reeling from the virus.

“If the proposed new measures are necessary on public health grounds, the Government must act to ensure Ireland has a sustainable and thriving aviation industry when the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“The very survival of this strategic industry is at stake, along with the thousands of jobs it supports across the economy.”