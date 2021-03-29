ASL’s British subsidiary gets UK air operating licence

B

Cargo specialist ASL Aviation Holdings’ British business has received its air operating licence from the UK authorities, making it the first such carrier to get a permit post-Brexit.

The Dublin-based airline opened ASL Airlines United Kingdom in answer to customer demand. It will fly daily to Belfast from a new base at East Midlands Airport in Leicestershire, England.

ASL confirmed on Monday that the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had given the Irish company’s British subsidiary its Air Operator Certificate and Operating Licence.

It was the first fixed-wing Air Operator Certificate given by the CAA since Brexit. The move also makes ASL Airlines United Kingdom the world’s newest cargo carrier.

Colin Grant, ASL Aviation Holdings’ chief operating officer, said ASL wanted to offer customers the flexibility to fly within the UK or from there to other destinations.

The licence initially covers one route, but ASL says it is looking at further opportunities to grow its British business.

Dave Andrew, chief executive, ASL Aviation Holdings, said “We will continue to explore opportunities to grow” by offering customers a service capable of developing according to their needs.