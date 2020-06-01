ASL Aviation Holdings chief to retire after 22 years in post

Hugh Flynn will retire as chief executive of Irish airline group ASL Aviation Holdings next month, the company confirmed on Monday.

Swords, Co Dublin-based ASL has four airlines in Europe and two associated carriers Asia and Africa that fly passengers and cargo, which the group handles for international businesses such as FedEx and DHL.

ASL said Mr Flynn would retire as chief executive on July 13th after 22 years in the company’s top job.

Dave Andrew, ASL’s chief executive of its African and Asian interests and its leasing arm, will succeed him.

Mr Flynn will continue to serve as a non-executive director of ASL after his retirement.

“He will also become non-executive chairman of each of ASL’s subsidiary airlines in Ireland, Belgium, France and Hungary, ” a statement added.

Company chairman Charles Graham said Mr Flynn had “provided superb leadership in over 35 years in group companies and 22 years as chief executive of ASL”. He welcomed Mr Andrew to the chief executive’s job.

Mr Flynn, a commercial pilot, said he intended to “enjoy a bit of flying and spend more time with friends and family”.

During the global coronavirus pandemic ASL’s three Boeing 747s have so far transported more than 1.5 billion pieces of personal protection equipment between China, Europe and the United States.

European investor Star Capital last year bought ASL in a deal reported to be worth €200 million.