ASL adds 10 new Boeing aircraft to its fleet

Irish airline ASL Aviation Holdings will add 10 new Boeing planes to its fleet after confirming an option to buy the jets from the US manufacturer.

Dublin-based ASL owns a group of cargo airlines in Europe along with ventures in Asia and South Africa.

The company said on Tuesday that it was taking up an option to buy 10 Boeing 737 800 aircraft converted to carry freight, adding them to 10 other such planes it is has already ordered from the manufacturer.

ASL chief executive, Dave Andrew, said the company had “moved to confirm our 10 options earlier than planned”.

The first of the Boeing aircraft that the Irish group ordered arrived last month and is now in service with ASL France.

The group’s joint venture in Thailand, K-Mile Asia will take the second, which is due to begin flying in early April.

Two more are due in coming weeks while Boeing is converting a further four aircraft for freight use.

The Boeing 737 800 converted freighter uses 15 per cent less fuel than earlier versions of the jet, making it cheaper to run, and emits less greenhouse gas.

Airlines mainly use them for express cargo deliveries on domestic or short-haul routes. They can carry up to 23.9 tonnes of freight.

Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing freighter conversions, said the manufacturer was “pleased to continue out partnership with ASL Aviation Holdings”.