Trading at Irish hotel operator Dalata in the first four months of the year is in line with expectations, as the group eyes up a pipeline of almost 2,200 hotel rooms across the UK and Ireland.

In a statement to the stock exchange published ahead of the group’s agm in Dublin on Thursday, chairman John Hennessy, said that 2018 was “another very successful year” for Dalata.

“We delivered strong earnings growth, paid our maiden dividend to shareholders and secured new debt facilities of € 525 million maturing 2023,” Mr Hennessy said, adding, “Overall, the group’s trading performance in the first four months of 2019 is in line with our expectations and ahead of the first four months of 2018”.

Mr Hennessy said that revenue per available room (revpar) in the Dublin market as a whole is “effectively on a par” with last year for the first quarter of 2019, while on a “like for like” basis, revpar in the group’s Dublin hotels was up by 2.4 per cent,while revpar at the group’s UK hotels was up by 3 per cent in the first quarter of 2019.

“ Dalata’s trading in the second quarter remains encouraging and the outlook for the first six months of the year is positive,” he said.

The group started 2018 with 7,600 rooms, and now has over 9,000 rooms, having opened the group’s latest hotel, Clayton Hotel City of London, in January 2019. It has a pipeline of a further almost 2,200 rooms, which are scheduled to scheduled to open between late 2020 and Q2 2021, in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin.

“We remain very encouraged about our opportunities for growth and are currently looking at extensions to our existing properties as well as securing additional hotel leases in our twenty target cities in the UK,” Mr Hennessy said.

The hotel group also said on Thursday that Alf Smiddy has been designated as a non-executive director for engagement with the company’s workforce. Mr Smiddy is the senior independent director and chair of the company’s nomination committee. Mr Hennessy said that the appointment is designed to “ensure that the issues that matter most to our employees are considered by the board in its decision-making processes at all times”.