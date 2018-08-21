American Airlines to fly Dublin-Dallas next summer

American Airlines will begin flying from Dublin to Dallas next summer, the first service from the capital to the Texan city.

American announced on Tuesday that it planned a daily Dublin-Dallas Fort Worth service between June 6th and September 28th 2019.

Dallas is one of several US cities for which the travel trade believes there should be good demand from Irish customers.

Industry insiders have speculated recently that Irish carrier, Aer Lingus, would add Dallas to its roster of North American services.

The new service is one of eight European routes that American intends flying next summer “to meet customer demand”.

Dallas is American’s biggest hub for connections to the rest of the US and Latin America.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport managing director, described Dallas as “an excellent” addition to the Irish gateway’s network.

“This new route will further grow tourism and trade between Ireland and the US, and we look forward to working closely with American to promote the new service on both sides of the Atlantic,” he added.

Vasu Raja, American’s vice president, network and schedule planning, predicted that Dallas would provide Irish travellers with access to the airline’s biggest hub.

“This is the first time that Ireland and Texas have been connected with a direct flight and the new service will meet increased demand for travel between both markets,” he said.

The US airline also intends launching a daily seasonal service between London Heathrow and Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona.