Almost 3,000 pilots apply for 100 Aer Lingus jobs

Pilots from Monarch and Air Berlin respond to Irish recruitment call

Barry O'Halloran

Recruitment drive: Aer Lingus is looking for experienced pilots to join the Irish airline. Photograph: Jason Clarke

Recruitment drive: Aer Lingus is looking for experienced pilots to join the Irish airline. Photograph: Jason Clarke

 

Thousands of pilots from around Europe, many from troubled carriers such as Monarch Airlines and Air Berlin, have applied for 100 jobs at Aer Lingus.

The Irish airline announced several weeks ago that it intends to hire 200 pilots over the next three years; it advertised the first 100 positions in October, and by the closing date, on Tuesday this week, almost 3,000 experienced pilots are understood to have applied.

Administrators took over Monarch last month; its collapse into insolvency, which left thousands of holidaymakers stranded, prompted the UK’s biggest peacetime repatriation. Air Berlin faces the prospect of a carve-up; its rival Lufthansa, whose revenue in 2016 was €31.7 billion, compared with €3.8 billion at Air Berlin, is poised to buy a large part of its business.

Like Aer Lingus, Monarch used Airbus aircraft, which means that the British airline’s pilots will need less training if they join the join the Dublin-headquartered carrier.

Aer Lingus is also thought to have received applications from pilots at Ryanair, which is in pay talks with its employee representative committees. Irish pilots flying with Ryanair could be drawn by the fact that Aer Lingus is offering a Dublin base.

Aer Lingus is recruiting the pilots as it continues to expand its European and transatlantic networks. Although it is benefitting from a shake-out in European aviation, 3,000 applications for 100 pilots’ posts is not considered unusual. The airline specifically sought experienced pilots in the recruitment round announced in October.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.