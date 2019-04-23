All-electric car rental company UFODrive starts operations in Dublin

A new car rental company offering an all-electric fleet has begun operating in Dublin.

UFODrive, which was co-founded by Irishman Aidan McClean, already operates in Luxembourg, Brussels, Hamburg and Cologne. The service is targetting business and frequent travellers aong with those living in the city, and offers an all-digital service that is controlled via an app.

“By combining the smartphone revolution with the coming electric car revolution, UFODrive has developed something unique: the first all-digital, all-electric car rental service,” said Mr McClean. “We combine a great car with the convenience of a seamless and fast smartphone rental app.”

Among the vehicles offered are Tesla, Hyundai, Audi and Jaguar models, with others planned.

UFODrive’s cars can be collected from Q-Park in St Stephen’s Green. Customers can choose, inspect and sign for their car in two minutes, with support offered around the clock via the app. It also eliminates refuelling charges.

“Dublin is the next step in our planned European expansion after having successfully validated and developed the business in Luxembourg, Brussels and Hamburg,” said co-founder and chief operating officer Renaud Marquet. “Our vision is to continue to expand to other locations across Europe throughout 2019 and ultimately offer UFODrive on a global level. We are well advanced on agreements for additional European locations.”