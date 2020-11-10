Airports to get extra €48m State cash boost next year

Airports will get €48 million in extra Government aid next year, bringing the total pledged to them for 2021 to almost €80 million.

The Government committed to providing €31.3 million to State- and privately-owned airports next year in last month’s budget.

On Wednesday, ministers announced a further €48.1 million in aid for aviation’s efforts to recover from the impact of Covid-19, bringing support for airports next year to a total of €79.4 million.

That includes a €20 million in airport charges rebates for airlines in an effort to revive traffic in and out of the Republic.

This will run from January to March next year, if it gets state aid approval from the EU.

Niall MacCarthy,managing director, Cork Airport, which will share a total of €32.1 million with Shannon, welcomed the news.

“Cork Airport is ordinarily the second busiest and best-connected airport in the State,” he said.

“However, the aviation sector has been extremely hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and our business is now less than one-twentieth of what it was last year.”

The Government earmarked €10 million in total for Cork and Shannon in the budget. They will get an extra €22.1 million.

Donegal, Kerry and Knock airports will get €6 million on top of €21.3 million already pledged to them.

Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kerry, Knock and Shannon will all take part in the airport charges rebate scheme.