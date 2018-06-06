Airline to quit contract for Aran Islands flights later in 2018

Aer Arann Islands has informed the Department of the Gaeltacht it is to hand back its contract to provide air links to the Aran Islands later this year.

The department confirmed to Raidió na Gaeltachta this morning it has been notified of the development by Galway Aviation Services Ltd, trading as Aer Arann Islands.

The current contract, running from 2017 to 2020, will finish on December 6th, 2018, unless a resolution can be found.

Aer Arann Islands is not commenting on the development, but it is understood the company is unhappy with the lack of flexibility allowed under the public service obligation (PSO) contract.

The PSO contract covers about 3,500 annual flights between the three Aran Islands and the Connemara airport at Indreabhán.

The company must pay landing charges on the Aran islands for flights not covered by the contract, and must pay penalties if it does not run scheduled flights.

Sought mediation

It is understood the company had sought mediation to resolve issues over the department’s interpretation of the contract.

This is the latest controversy to hit transport services to the Aran Islands. In 2015, then junior minister Joe McHugh had to abandon an initial tender which named a helicopter company as preferred bidder.

The helicopter company was offering to fly from Carnmore airport, on the east side of Galway city.

Deeply unhappy

However, islanders were deeply unhappy about this proposed arrangement, pointing out that Galway airport at Carnmore was 52km from the ferry port at Ros-a-Mhíl, which provides back up transport when conditions are not suitable for flights from Indreabhán, just 8km away.

It also emerged that the departmental decision was made without confirming that Galway Airport was licensed for the link.

Aer Arann, which had previously provided the service for up to 40 years, was then selected as the preferred tender under a new contract advertised in April 2016 which stated that Indreabhán must be used.

The airport at Na Minne, Indreabhán, is owned by Aer Arann, while the three airstrips on the Aran Islands are owned by the State.