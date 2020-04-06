Airline seats tumble 85% to 2.5 million in western Europe

The number of airline seats available in western Europe has fallen more than 85 per cent from January to around 2.5 million this week as Covid-19 grounded the region’s carriers, according to one analysis.

Tough travel restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus have virtually shut down world aviation, barring repatriation flights and other emergency services.

Airline industry data specialist, OAG, produced figures on Monday showing that there are 2.47 million aircraft seats available in western Europe this week, down around 85 per cent from 18.6 million in the week beginning January 20th.

Irish carrier Ryanair said last week that it was operating less than 20 flights a-day, 99 per cent less than its pre-Covid-19 total of 2,500. The airline group, Europe’s biggest, expected its fleet to remain largely grounded through April and May.