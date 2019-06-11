Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation reports record profit, income

Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital said pretax profit rose almost 8 per cent year on year to a record $344 million.

The figures for the year ended March 31st 2019 showed overall income from continuing operations was a record $1.1 billion.

Total aircraft assets were $11.9 billion at the end of the year, up from $10.3 billion a year earlier. The company said it was focusing on active portfolio management, with the placement of 47 aircraft from its order book, the sale and leaseback of 40 aircraft and the sale of 30 aircraft.

New technology aircraft accounted for a greater proportion of its portfolio during the year, comprising 37 per cent at the end of the year, up from 22 per cent in 2018 and 11 per cent in 2017.

In December 2018, SMBC put in an order for 65 A320 neo family aircraft for delivery between 2023-2025, a decision that the company said highlighted its commitment to future growth.

The company also had a recent capital injection of $1 billion, with a further $500 million bond issuance in April.

“This was a record year for revenue and profitability driven by our highly experienced and dedicated team who focused on delivering a positive customer experience for our airline and trading partners across the globe,” said Peter Barrett, chief executive of SMBC Aviation Capital said:

“We have also spent considerable time planning for the future, working closely with our customers to anticipate their needs. This is enabling us to differentiate ourselves from other lessors in the market and will serve to insulate us from any future challenges and, capitalise on opportunities that may arise.”