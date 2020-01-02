Airbus shares rise with group on course to meet full-year target

Airbus shares climbed the most in three months after the aircraft manufacturer looked on course to meet its full-year deliveries target, strengthening its hand against wounded rival Boeing.

A December flurry of Airbus planes sent to buyers pushed the 2019 number to just over the 860 target, based on preliminary findings, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the number hasn’t yet been verified. Airbus shares gained as much as 4 per cent, their steepest advance since October 3rd.

The unaudited figures were reported by Reuters on Wednesday, when markets were closed. An official tally is scheduled to be released later this month. Airbus declined to comment.

Airbus has turned the tables on Boeing, ramping up deliveries at a time when its US competitor had to halt production of its 737 Max after two fatal crashes. The Toulouse, France-based company needed to flex already stretched production lines to lift deliveries by 75 per cent in December to meet the 860-plane goal.

Airbus shares pared gains to trade 3.1 per cent higher at €134.48 as of midday on Thursday. – Reuters/Bloomberg