Airasia’s Fernandes predicts short-haul flying to recover first

Short-haul flying is likely to recover first from the impact of Covid-19 on travel, Airasia founder, Tony Fernandes, believes.

Speaking in an video-link interivew to the EY Entrepreneur of the Year CEO Retreat on Monday, Mr Fernandes argued that “we live in too globalised a world” for air travel not to recover.

He pointed out that air travel breaks down into four divisions, long-haul, short-haul, business and leisure.

“I think the one that’s going to recover fastest is short-haul,” he said. “In Ireland’s case, you’re more likely to go to Spain than to Asia or America.

“I think business travel is going to be affected for a while, people are beginning to question whether there is a need for it with Zoom and all of these things, but it will come back.”

Mr Fernandes predicted that current barriers to travel would ease. “A vaccine will come, treatments will come and tests will be quicker,” he said. “So travel will come back, we are too globalised a world for it not to.”

Mr Fernandes established Airasia in 2001, inspired by flying from Dublin to Paris with Irish giant, Ryanair.

Airasia flew 52 million passengers last year. Mr Fernandes remarked that people in many of its key markets, including Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Phillipines, choose the airline ahead of their national carriers.