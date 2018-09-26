Air travel safety watchdog working to ease post-Brexit flight chaos

The Republic’s air travel safety regulator and the Government are planning for possible post-Brexit flight chaos, TDs and senators heard on Wednesday.

Michael McGrail, chairman designate of safety watchdog, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), confirmed that the UK would fall out of EU air travel treaties if the country leaves the bloc without a deal next March.

This could potentially ground flights as it would bar air travel between the UK and the EU, including the Republic.

Mr McGrail told TDs and senators on Wednesday that the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport was working on solutions to the likely problems that Brexit could cause.

“We are working with them to see how those scenarios would work,” Mr McGrail told the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport.

He explained that Brexit’s potential consequences fell more under the department’s control than that of the IAA.

“There would be a danger that flights to the UK could halt, that would be the fallout position,” Mr McGrail said.

“I think that there is a lot to be done between now and then and I do not think that it’s in anybody’s interest that that would happen.”

Board vacancies

Mr McGrail also confirmed that the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, had yet to fill four vacancies on the authority’s board, which has five members against a full compliment of nine.

The sudden death of former CityJet chief executive and retired Air Corps pilot, Geoffrey O’Byrne White, in June deprived the board of a sixth member.

Its new chairman said that the department had assured him that the vacancies would be filled.

Mr McGrail also said it was critical that Dublin Airport’s planned new runway was built as planned over the next two to three years.

“Dublin Airport reached capacity levels this summer,” he said. “There is an urgent need for the new runway to be built in order to allow for traffic levels to grow with passenger demand.”