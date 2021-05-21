Air travel faces minimum three-year wait for recovery

Air travel may not recover fully from Covid-19 curbs until 2024 at the earliest or 2029 in a worst-case scenario, according to European industry body.

Eurocontrol, the umbrella organisation for European air traffic control authorities, said on Friday that aviation’s situation remained challenging, with flights likely to reach 5.5 million this year, half what they were in 2019.

The organisation predicted that traffic would return to 2019 levels by 2024 at the earliest, assuming widespread vaccination take-up and co-ordinated easing of restrictions this summer.

In a worst case, Eurocontrol says persistent restrictions, poor vaccine take up and outbreaks of new virus strains could leave air travel trailing for the rest of the decade, with recovery taking until 2029.

Recovery

Eurocontrol’s most likely scenario is 95 per cent recovery of traffic in 2024, with flights reaching 2019 levels into the following year.

Eamon Brennan, director general, predicted that regions would co-ordinate their lifting of restrictions in the first three months of next year, allowing more long-haul flights.

He added that states could drive recovery through vaccination programmes and taking coherent measures to support aviation.

“In this regard, there is an urgent need for a commonly accepted approach like the proposed EU digital green certificate, one that can provide passengers, airlines and airports alike with the certainty they need to resume travel,” Mr Brennan said.