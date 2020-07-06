Air Canada resumes passenger flights from Ireland

Air Canada has resumed passenger flights from Ireland with an initial three-times weekly non-stop service between Dublin and its Toronto hub.

The service features Air Canada signature class, premium economy and economy seating.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will also carry a range of commodities, including general cargo and temperature-controlled goods, machinery and industrial parts, aircraft spares, e-commerce products.

Furthermore, it will carry pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, manufactured by both Irish and Ireland-based multinational companies.

The Government is currently advising against all non-essential travel, although it is also drawing up a “green list” of countries which it believes it is safe to visit.

The Cabinet is expected to make a formal decision on travel on Monday, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that the situation is volatile.

“We have countries that would have made the safe list two weeks ago wouldn’t make it today so the overarching objective is to suppress the virus and keep it down,” he said. “There is a fear international travel could reignite the virus.”

The outbound service from Dublin to Toronto will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the return service from Toronto to Dublin on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.