Aillwee Cave Company pays €248,000 tax settlement, defaulters’ list shows

A company linked to high-profile tourist attraction Aillwee Cave paid more than €248,000 tax, interest and penalties to the Revenue last year, according to the latest defaulters’ list.

More than 30 people and businesses paid a total of €16.9 million in tax, interest and penalties to the Revenue, the defaulters’ list for the final three months of 2020 shows.

Aillwee Cave Company Ltd, which offers tour of the limestone caves in Co Clare, paid €154,532.13 in tax, €49,792 interest and €44,385 in penalties, a total of €248,709.13, to Revenue.

The settlement covered under-declared income tax, social insurance and VAT, the list states.

Dublin fuel company Gaboto Ltd made the biggest settlement, €4.34 million, for not declaring excise duty and under declaring VAT.

The company, with an address in the upmarket suburb of Ranelagh on the capital’s southside, is now in liquidation.