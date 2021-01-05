Aercap raised $8.3bn in 2020

Aircraft leasing giant Aercap raised around $8.3 billion (€6.8 billion) in 2020, the Irish company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dublin-headquartered Aercap buys planes from manufacturers Airbus and Boeing and leases them to 200 airlines in 80 countries around the world.

The company confirmed that it signed financing transactions for approximately $8.3 billion during 2020.

It signed agreements to lease 97 aircraft, bought 36 planes and sold 46 during last year.

During the final three months of 2020, Aercap signed agreements to lease 18 craft, including 12 Airbus A320s, one Boeing 787-9 and five Embraer E2s.

Over the final quarter of last year it sold two Airbus A320s and 10 Boeing aircraft.

Aercap is one of a group of aircraft lessors that are creditors of Norwegian Air Shuttle, the Scandinavian airline that has sought the protection of the Irish High Court while it restructures.

The Irish company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is one of the biggest players in its industry.