Aercap Ireland CEO appointed to Shannon Group board

Tom Kelly, chief executive of aircraft leasing business, Aercap Ireland, is joining the board of State-owned Shannon Group.

Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, has appointed Mr Kelly to the board of the group, which is responsible for Shannon Airport and several other enterprises.

Mr Kelly has been chief executive of Aercap Ireland Ltd, the Irish business of the aircraft leasing giant, since 2010.

He previously served as the company’s chief financial officer. Before that, he worked for GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), where he was chief financial officer of its Irish operation, GECAS Ltd.

Before joining GECAS, Mr Kelly spent eight years at accountants KPMG’s London office, where he was a senior manager in their financial services practice.

He is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from UCD.

Shannon Group chairwoman, Rose Hynes, said Mr Kelly would be a welcome addition to the board.

“He provides us with the type of expertise and experience that is required to deliver our strategic vision for the group,” she said.

Shannon chief executive, Matthew Thomas, predicted that Mr Kelly would be a “great asset” in aiding the board in delivering on the group’s plans.