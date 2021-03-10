Aercap confirms €25bn deal to create world’s biggest aircraft lessor

Irish aircraft lessor Aercap confirmed on Wednesday that it will buy rival GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) in a €25 billion deal that will create a leasing giant with more than 2,000 planes.

Aercap confirmed that it has entered a “definitive” agreement with GECAS’s parent General Electric (GE) to buy the US multinational’s aircraft leasing division, whose main centres of operation include Shannon in Co Clare.

The deal is valued at $30 billion (€25 billion). Aercap will pay $24 million cash, $1 billion loan notes or cash and issue 111.5 million new shares to GE.

Aengus Kelly, Aercap chief executive, said that the Dublin-headquartered group was “excited” at the opportunity to bring together two leaders in aircraft leasing.

“As the recovery in air travel gathers pace, this transaction represents a unique opportunity that we believe will create long-term value for our investors,” added Mr Kelly.

Strategic value

GE chairman and chief executive, H Lawrence Culp jnr, described Aercap as the right partner for GECAS.

“Combining these complementary franchises will deliver strategic and financial value for both companies and their stakeholders,” he said.

The deal is subject to Aercap shareholders’ backing and regulators’ approval.