Aer Lingus to take over Cityjet’s route to London City airport

Aer Lingus is set to fly to London City Airport for the first time, on the back of a new deal which will see it take over Cityjet’s Dublin service to the airport. The move means that Dublin based Cityjet, which will still operate the route for Aer Lingus, will no longer operate scheduled services marketed under its own brand in Ireland from October 27th. Instead, it will focus on growing its leasing business as part of a new strategic direction.

IAG owned Aer Lingus will take over the route from October 28th, operating six daily round trips from Dublin to London City Airport on weekdays, with a reduced service at the weekend.

With prices starting from € 49.99, the airline says it will provide “competitive travel options” but a reduced number of operators on the Dublin-London route will mean less competition for passengers, which in turn can lead to higher prices. The deal for example, means that Aer Lingus will now operate 50 flights daily between Dublin and London.

Under the leasing arrangement, which is a bit like a charter arrangement, CityJet will provide aircraft (namely two Avro RJ85 aircraft), crew, maintenance, and insurance to Aer Lingus for operating the route.

Aer Lingus chief executive Stephen Kavanagh, said that the new route “will facilitate further business flows between Dublin and London and the service will provide those wishing to travel seamlessly from the heart of London City to North America”.

New strategy

The agreement with Aer Lingus is part of a new strategic focus for CityJet, which was formerly owned by Air France before being bought back by a consortium including its original founder Pat Byrne, in 2015 .

“In recent years we have transitioned CityJet from being an airline serving scheduled markets under its own brand into becoming a provider of capacity to customer airlines throughout Europe,” said Pat Byrne, chief executive of CityJet .

Moving to such a strategy allows CityJet to fly without risk in a sense, as its revenue streams will have been agreed under such deals, and won’t be subject to passenger bookings.

CityJet currently has lease arrangements with a host of European airlines including KLM. It also ran the Dublin-Paris route for Air France up until last yeear.

Cityjet previously operated other routes in Ireland, including flights to London City Airport and La Rochelle from Cork, but it’s understood that it hasn’t ruled out bringing back its own branded flights to Ireland should it see opportunities to do so.

CityJet will continue to fly other routes, such as London to Florence, under its own branding.

Passengers

The decision means that travellers who had booked to travel with Cityjet have now been informed that their flight will be with Aer Lingus, while those looking to book the popular route, which lands in the heart of London, will do so via www.aerlingus.com

If you have booked to travel after October 28th, CityJet says that you can opt to get an immediate refund if you so wish; otherwise Aer Lingus will provide them wiht their new booking itinerary by October 1st.

The change also means different flight times. For example, CityJet used to operate a route departing at 8.40 am and arriving at 10.15. This has now changed to a departure time of 7.30 am, arrival time of 9.10 am.

CityJet employs almost 1,300 people and has a fleet of 45 aircraft flying on over 200 routes across Europe from its crew bases in Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, London, Paris, Stockholm, Tallinn and Vilnius.