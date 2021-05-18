Aer Lingus to lay off 130 workers without pay next autumn

Aer Lingus is laying off 130 cabin crew and other staff at Cork Airport without pay between September and November, according to trade union, Fórsa.

The airline is due to meet union officials today to update them on the likely impact of news that its operations lost €103 million last year.

Fórsa said on Tuesday that Aer Lingus had told staff that 130 cabin crew and other workers at Cork Airport would be laid off without pay between Setpember and November.

The airline’s staff are currently on 60 per cent of full pay as it continues to grapple with Government travel bans.

Ashley Connolly, head of Fórsa’s services and enterprises division, described the news as devastating.

“Since Covid struck, we have fought hard to maintain links between staff and their employer so that Aer Lingus and other airlines are ready to bounce back once international travel starts to resume,” she said.

“The Government needs to decide if the crisis in this vital industry is to be permanent or temporary.”

Ms Connolly added that only the State had the power to preserve international links that support hundreds of thousands of jobs.