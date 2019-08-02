Aer Lingus to focus on cost efficiencies as profits fall

Aer Lingus is to continue to focus on cost efficiencies and will seek to grow its share of the North Atlantic market after profits dropped by 25 per cent during the first half the year.

Profit at Aer Lingus fell to €78 million in the six months to June 30th, 2019, as compared with €104 million in the same period last year. The figures are contained in the half year results for the airline’s parent IAG, which were published on Friday.

Following publication of the results, Aer Lingus chief executive Sean Doyle described the airline’s performance as “solid in a challenging market”.

“Cost efficiency and productivity improvement are imperative to our overall strategy, allowing us to offer our guests value for money,” he said. “This value carrier focus has delivered significant growth in our business and boosted employment in Aer Lingus.

“We continue to focus on delivering further cost efficiencies for the business in order to improve our competitiveness.

“The challenges being experienced throughout the European short haul market underline the need for Aer Lingus to focus on improved competitiveness.”

Mr Doyle said Aer Lingus would continue to make “significant investments” to meet its growth strategy, including in its inflight product offering, airport services and training.

He said the A321 neo LR aircraft joined the Aer Lingus fleet on Friday, which would offer customers wifi connectivity on its short haul fleet for the first time, as well as reduced noise levels on flights.

“Looking forward, underpinned by cost effectiveness, we will continue to add capacity between North America and Europe,” he said.

“We currently hold less than 4 per cent of the market between North America and Europe, so there is significant room for growth in the coming years. We will continue to focus on our value carrier strategy, based on the pillars of cost, product and service.”

In addition, Mr Doyle said Government investment in Dublin Airport was “critical” for the Irish economy and the airline’s growth plans.

“Further investment in developing Dublin Airport into a transatlantic hub will also be critical in achieving our growth plans,” he said.

“According to EY DKM research, investment in hub infrastructure at Dublin Airport could add €18.6 billion to Ireland’s GDP over the next 15 years, as well as generating an additional 33,950 jobs for the Irish economy.

“This infrastructure is critical to the Government’s National Aviation Policy to develop Dublin as a hub airport. It is critical for the Irish economy that the infrastructure proposed in the capital programme is built in a timely and efficient manner.”