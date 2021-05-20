Aer Lingus to begin flights from Belfast to Glasgow in July

Aer Lingus Regional is to begin flights from Belfast to Glasgow in July.

Stobart Air, which operates the regional service under a contract with Aer Lingus, confirmed that it would launch the route from George Best Belfast City Airport on July 1st.

The news comes days after Aer Lingus said it would close its base at Shannon Airport with the potential loss of 126 jobs, blaming the Republic’s tough travel restrictions for the move.

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, predicted that the new route would offer more choices and flexibility to its customers.

She said that Aer Lingus would offer up to 19 flights a week between the two cities.

Andy Jolly, Stobart managing director, called on the Northern Ireland Executive to work with the aviation industry on a timeline for the resumption of air travel.

Aer Lingus Regional flies to British airports including Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Leeds Bradford and Manchester from Belfast. It recently announced new services to Cardiff and New Quay.

Stobart’s contract is due to end next year. Emerald Airlines, led by aviation entrepreneur, Conor McCarthy, will begin providing the service from 2023.