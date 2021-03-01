Aer Lingus staff at Shannon placed on unpaid lay-off

Aer Lingus is to place 129 staff members at Shannon on temporary unpaid lay-off, the airline announced on Monday.

The decision follows the publication of the company’s full year results on Friday which showed the airline recorded an operating of loss of €361 million in 2020.

It said on Monday that all inflight service and ground operations staff would be laid off on March 8th until June 7th. The dates may also be subject to further extension or change based on work requirements in Shannon, it added.

The airlines said the loss posted on Friday represented the largest ever in the airline’s history and demonstrated the “profound impact” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Increased travel restrictions in Ireland and across our network and the subsequent negative impact on demand for travel required us to review our network schedule and operations,” it said.

“Aer Lingus has completed a review of the Shannon operation, and on the basis that no flights have operated to or from Shannon since April 5th, Aer Lingus has concluded that it is not sustainable to continue to roster staff to the current levels when there is no work available.”

Aer Lingus also called on the Government to form an exit strategy from the current public health restrictions.

“Aviation planning has long lead-times and it is therefore imperative that a clear exit plan from the current restrictions is urgently developed,” it said.

“This will enable the restoration of Ireland’s connectivity as quickly as possible and ensure that the economy is supported to deliver the recovery that will be vital for the country. Government should engage proactively with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that this plan is put in place.”