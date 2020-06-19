Aer Lingus seeks to cut up to 500 jobs over impact of Covid-19 travel bans

Aer Lingus confirmed on Friday that it is seeking to cut up to 500 jobs from its 4,500 strong workforce.

The airline informed the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, that it expects to seek up to 500 redundancies, the first step in formal consultations.

“Aer Lingus is now commencing the required consultation process with employee representative organisations,” the Irish carrier said.

The company pointed out that the Republic’s 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers had exacerbated the already catastrophic impact of Covid-19 travel bans on its business.

