Aer Lingus Regional ramps up Dublin-Kerry route for winter

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, is to increase capacity by 30 per cent on its winter schedule.

The airline said on Tuesday that it will be selling over 735,000 seats across 20 routes for winter 2018, from Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Donegal and Kerry.

Graeme Buchanan, managing director of Stobart Air said: “Our increased route capacity will not only benefit our passengers traveling out of Ireland but will also be hugely beneficial to passengers traveling to the US via Dublin as they can save time by availing of the Dublin preclearance service.”

The airline’s routes from Dublin to Edinburgh; Dublin to Glasgow; Dublin to Newquay and Cork to Manchester, will gain an additional 70,000 seats to its route network .

In addition, the Dublin - Kerry route will have an increased seat capacity of 30 per cent for winter 2018, and will continue to be serviced by a larger aircraft (ATR72). The airline said over 51,000 passengers flew the route in 2017.

Earlier this year Stobart Air announced the renewal of its Dublin-Kerry and Dublin-Donegal Public Service Obligation (PSO) routes under the Aer Lingus Regional brand. The contracts will run until January 31st 2022.

Aer Lingus Regional currently flies up to 580 flights per week across its 25 routes throughout Ireland, the UK and France.