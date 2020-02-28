Aer Lingus profits down €35m to €275m last year

Aer Lingus’ operating profit was €276 million, which was a decrease of €35 million compared to the year before, accounts from its parent company show.

International Airlines Group, which owns Aer Lingus as well as its sister British Airways, published its annual results for the year ended December 31st, 2019, on Friday.

It said capacity at Aer Lingus increased 4.2 per cent from the addition of a new route connecting Dublin and Minneapolis, as well as increases in capacity to San Francisco, Seattle and Philadelphia.

Aer Lingus’ operating margin was 2.5 points lower at 13 per cent. Passenger unit revenues were up, with “strong long haul performance” and “positive retail performance, despite challenging European market conditions”.

Aer Lingus non-fuel unit costs were up, primarily driven by increased maintenance and handling costs as well as pay inflation increases, partially offset by continued “cost saving initiatives and efficient growth”.

Fuel unit costs were up versus last year, reflecting higher market fuel prices, with favourable hedge positions having unwound during the year.

More to follow.