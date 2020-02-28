Aer Lingus profits down 11.3% to €276m last year

Aer Lingus’ operating profit fell 11.3 per cent – or €35 million – to €276 million last year, as its parent company warned its airlines are currently experiencing “weaker demand” due to the coronavirus.

International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns Aer Lingus as well as its sister British Airways, published its annual results for the year ended December 31st, 2019, on Friday.

The accounts show revenue at Aer Lingus increased to €2.1 billion in 2019 from €2 billion in 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation totalled €406 million, which was a reduction of 9.6 per cent.

The airline held cash of €580 million, which was down from €891 at the end of 2018.

IAG’s results showed capacity at Aer Lingus increased 4.2 per cent from the addition of a new route connecting Dublin and Minneapolis, as well as increases in capacity to San Francisco, Seattle and Philadelphia.

Aer Lingus’ operating margin was 2.5 points lower at 13 per cent. Passenger unit revenues were up, with “strong long haul performance” and “positive retail performance, despite challenging European market conditions”.

Aer Lingus non-fuel unit costs were up, primarily driven by increased maintenance and handling costs as well as pay inflation increases, partially offset by continued “cost saving initiatives and efficient growth”.

Fuel unit costs were up versus last year, reflecting higher market fuel prices, with favourable hedge positions having unwound during the year.

In terms of IAG overall, profit after tax before exceptional items was €2.4 billion, which was down 1.4 per cent. Its operating profit was €3.3 billion, which was down from €3.5 billion in 2018.

IAG said its earnings outlook was “adversely affected by weaker demand” as a result of coronavirus, which is known as Covid-19.

“We are currently experiencing demand weakness on Asian and European routes and a weakening of business travel across our network resulting from the cancellation of industry events and corporate travel restrictions,” it said.

“Some of the freed-up long haul capacity is being redeployed to routes with stronger demand.

“British Airways has announced additional flights to India, South Africa and the US, while Iberia is increasing capacity on US and domestic routes.

“Capacity on Italian routes for March has been significantly reduced through a combination of cancellations and change of aircraft gauge and further capacity reductions will be activated over the coming days.

“We also expect to make some capacity reductions across our wider short haul network. Short haul capacity is not being redeployed at this stage.”

IAG said the net impact of current flight cancellations and redeployed capacity is to lower its full year 2020 planned capacity by about 1 per cent in terms of available seat kilometres to 2 per cent for the year.

“Our operating companies will continue to take mitigating actions to better match supply to demand in line with the evolving situation,” it said. “Cost and revenue initiatives are being implemented across the business.

“IAG is resilient with a strong balance sheet and substantial cash liquidity to withstand the current weakness.

“We have a management team experienced in similar situations and have demonstrated that we can respond quickly to changing market conditions. We are strongly positioned for the expected recovery in demand.

“Given the ongoing uncertainty on the potential impact and duration of Covid-19, it is not possible to give accurate profit guidance for full year 2020 at this stage.”

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said the results were “good” in a year affected by disruption and higher fuel prices, although shares fell as much as 9 per cent in early morning trading.

“We’re pleased to confirm that the board is proposing a final dividend of 17 cents per share,” he said. “This brings the full year dividend to 31.5 cents per share.”