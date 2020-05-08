Aer Lingus postpones meeting with unions

Aer Lingus has postponed a meeting with unions where the airline was expected to provide more details on proposed redundancies.

There is speculation that the Irish carrier may seek to cut 900 jobs from its 4,500-strong workforce as its business is likely to shrink following the Covid-19 crisis that has grounded more than 90 per cent of its passenger fleet.

The company postponed a meeting with unions scheduled for Friday, May 9th, where it was due to discuss plans to cut jobs in further detail.

Fórsa, which represents pilots and cabin crew, and Siptu, which represents ground staff, confirmed on Friday that the meeting has been delayed until early next week.

Aer Lingus has not said how many redundancies it is likely to seek. Management told unions that it expects its business next year will be 20 per cent smaller than in 2019 and that job cuts would reflect that.

Unions have told the company that any redundancies would have to be voluntary. Four organisations, Fórsa, Siptu, Connect and Unite represent most of the airline’s staff.