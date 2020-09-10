Aer Lingus owner launches discounted rights issue to raise €2.7bn

Aer Lingus owner IAG launched a heavily discounted rights issue on Thursday to raise €2.74 billion to help strengthen its finances, which have been squeezed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the terms of the fully underwritten capital increase, announced in July and approved by shareholders on Tuesday, shareholders can subscribe to three new shares for every two they own.

IAG said it will issue 2.97 billion new shares at 92 cent, representing a 36 per cent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price based on the closing price on Wednesday.

The group’s largest shareholder, Qatar Airways Group, which has a 25.1 per cent holding, has undertaken to subscribe for its pro-rata entitlement.

IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling airlines, is launching the rights issue under new chief executive Luis Gallego, the Spanish insider who replaced long-time boss Willie Walsh on Tuesday.

Like all airlines, IAG is struggling to recover from the pandemic and capacity in Europe is still less than half of last year’s. An uneven patchwork of travel restrictions and quarantine rules across Europe continues to hurt the industry.

IAG said the capital increase would reduce debt on its balance sheet and help it withstand a prolonged downturn in travel.

Airlines including British Airways and easyJet on Thursday urged the British government to introduce coronavirus testing as an alternative to quarantine by the end of the month, in what they described as a “last chance” to save the industry.

Ministers have said in recent days they are looking at introducing testing to reduce the current 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals into Britain from countries with high virus rates, a rule that has left the travel industry reeling. But Airlines UK, an industry body representing British Airways (BA), easyJet, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic, TUI , Jet2 and others, said action was needed before the end of September.

“We urge you to announce and implement a policy on testing before the end of this month,” Airlines UK said in the letter to the prime minister, Boris Johnson. “The stakes could not be higher. We risk economic ruin otherwise.” – Reuters