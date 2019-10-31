Aer Lingus owner IAG reports drop in third quarter earnings

British Airways and Aer Lingus owner IAG reported a drop in third-quarter earnings after the UK carrier’s first pilot strike since 1979 disrupted flights and held back sales.

The airline group, which also includes Spain’s Iberia had an adjusted operating profit of €1.43 billion, according to a statement Thursday, down 7 per cent compared with 2018 on a pro forma basis. Analysts had predicted a figure of €1.44 billion.

Full-year earnings will be 6 per cent or €215 million lower than first forecast due to the strikes and depressed fares at low-cost arms Vueling and Level, IAG said, confirming guidance from last month.

The September walkout upset travel plans for close to 200,000 people and led to a hit of €155 million on operating profit. Chief executive Willie Walsh said that the walkouts aside, the company had reported “good underlying results”.

IAG has lowered capacity growth this quarter, trimming the 12-month figure to 4 per cent, while also reining in expansion for 2020. Mr Walsh has said he won’t provide details until a capital markets day next month.

Like its peers, IAG has been grappling with the impact of a glut of seats across Europe together with fluctuations in fuel prices – factors that contributed to the collapse of UK tour operator Thomas Cook and eight other carriers in a little more than a year.

IAG shares had declined 10 per cent this year as of Wednesday’s close, cutting its market value to £10.3 billion. German rival Deutsche Lufthansa AG is down 21 per cent while Air France-KLM has advanced 14 per cent amid turnaround efforts under new CEO Ben Smith. – Bloomberg