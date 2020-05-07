Aer Lingus owner believes recovery will take three years

Aer Lingus owner International Consolidated Airlines’ Group (IAG) does not expect passenger numbers to recover from the Covid-19 crisis until 2023.

IAG, which also owns British Airways along with Spain’s Iberia and Vueling, said on Wednesday that it lost €535 million in the first three months of this year, compared with a €135 million profit in the opening quarter of 2019.

Chief executive, Willie Walsh, confirmed that IAG was planning for a “meaningful return to service” in July at the earliest as countries begin lifting travel bans that have grounded 94 per cent of its passenger fleet.

“However, we do not expect passenger demand to recover to the level of 2019 before 2023 at the earliest,” he said.

“ This means groupwide restructuring is essential in order to get through the crisis and preserve an adequate level of liquidity.” British Airways last week said that it wanted to cut around 12,000 jobs.

Aer Lingus has not announced redundancies but recent reports say that the Irish airline told trade unions that it would only fly 5 per cent of its planned schedule in June and significantly less than 20 per cent in July.

IAG’s revenues fell 13.4 per cent in the first quarter of the year to €4.585 billion from almost €5.3 billion during the same period in 2019.

A once-off charge of €1.325 billion for fuel and foreign exchange hedges in 2020 left the group with a loss for the period. IAG had €10 billion cash at the end of April.

Mr Walsh will retire as chief executive in September when Luis Gallego, now head of Iberia, will succeed him. Mr Walsh delayed his retirement from June once the pandemic struck in the spring.