Aer Lingus more profitable than British Airways, says Walsh

Irish carrier Aer Lingus is the most profitable in a group that includes British Airways and Spain’s Iberia.

Willie Walsh, chief executive of Aer Lingus’s parent, International Consolidated Airlines Group, said the Irish company had done a “great job” staving off competition from Ryanair.

He told the Aviation Club UK dinner in Dublin on Sunday that Aer Lingus was the “most profitable” in the group.

Mr Walsh, a former chief executive of Aer Lingus, warned that some airlines could fail this year.

“We’ll see some of these airlines disappear,” he said, referring to turbulence that had hit the sector in recent months.