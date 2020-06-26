Aer Lingus may pull back from job cuts

Aer Lingus is not ruling out a compromise on plans to cut 500 jobs after agreeing a deal on work practice changes with Siptu.

The airline last week began formal talks on cutting 500 jobs from its 4,500 strong workforce after all unions failed to agree to a recovery plan by a deadline on Monday June 15th.

However, Aer Lingus confirmed on Friday that following talks with Siptu, which represents 1,500 workers in Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports, it has reached agreement on proposed work practice changes.

If Siptu members vote for the deal, it is likely to result in fewer Aer Lingus workers losing their jobs. The union intends balloting members in the proposals.

Consultation process

The airline said it was “commencing a process of consultation on anticipated redundancies” with other unions, including Fórsa, which represents pilots and crew, and Connect, which represents craft workers.

However, it is understood that Aer Lingus is not ruling out the possibility of reaching a similar compromise with those unions.

The airline’s original Covid-19 recovery plan involved unions agreeing to widespread work practice changes in exchange for the company rowing back on plans to cut wages by 70 per cent until August.

Siptu represents ground crew and support staff at the airline.