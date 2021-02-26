Aer Lingus lost €563m last year as Covid-19 hit travel

Aer Lingus lost €563 million last year as Covid-19 restrictions devastated air travel in its key markets.

Results for the Irish carrier, part of International Airlines Group (IAG), show that revenues tumbled 82 per cent in 2020 to €379 million from €2.05 billion the previous year.

Aer Lingus’s operations lost €563 million last year , against a profit of more than €270 million in 2019.

IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, lost €6.9 billion after tax in 2010, against a profit of €1.7 billion.

Group revenues fell 75 per cent to €5.5 billion last year from €22.47 billion in 2019.

IAG’s operations lost €4.36 billion before exceptional items compared to an operating profit of €3.3 billion.

Chief executive, Luis Gallego, said the figures reflected Covid-19’s impact on IAG’s business.

“We have taken effective action to preserve cash, boost liquidity and reduce our cost base,” he said. “Despite this crisis, our liquidity remains strong.”

The cash available to the group was €10.3 billion at the end of December. IAG is not giving guidance for the year ahead.