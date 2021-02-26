Aer Lingus lost €563m last year as Covid-19 hit travel

Aer Lingus lost €563 million last year as Covid-19 restrictions devastated air travel. Results for the Irish carrier, part of International Airlines Group (IAG), show that total revenues tumbled 78 per cent in 2020 to €467 million from €2.13 billion the previous year.

Aer Lingus’s €563 million loss last year compares to a profit of more than €270 million in 2019.

Cargo revenues grew 63 per cent despite Covid to €88 million. This left sales to passengers trailing by €1.68 billion or 82 per cent at €379 million.

IAG’s accounts note that the Government’s “green list” restrictions and advice against non-essential travel hit Aer Lingus’s European business particularly.

Aer Lingus cut spending last year by more than €800 million, including reducing staff costs by €188 million to €217 million. The accoutns of its parent, IAG, point out that the Irish business decided to cut 500 jobs last year, around 10 per cent of its workforce.

Aer Lingus borrowed €150 million over three years from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to boost cash and assist it in coping with the impact of Covid travel restrictions.

The accounts confirm that it drew down €75 million in December. “This loan also has restrictions regarding transfers of cash, from Aer Lingus to IAG and other group companies,” the company said. IAG itself loaned €50 million to the Irish airline.

IAG bought four new aircraft for Aer Lingus last year, from a group total of 34. The Irish carrier has earmarked two of the A321 long range jets it has ordered from Airbus for proposed Manchester-US services, which it had hoped to begin this year.

IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, lost €6.9 billion overall after tax in 2020, compared to a profit of €1.7 billion the previous year. The loss is the worst in the group’s 10-year history.

Group revenues fell 75 per cent to €5.5 billion last year from €22.47 billion in 2019. IAG’s operations lost €4.36 billion before exceptional items compared to an operating profit of €3.3 billion.

Chief executive Luis Gallego said the figures reflected Covid-19’s impact on IAG’s business.

“We have taken effective action to preserve cash, boost liquidity and reduce our cost base,” he said. “Despite this crisis, our liquidity remains strong.”

The cash available to the group was €10.3 billion at the end of December. IAG is not giving guidance for the year ahead.

The group’s shares were up more than 4 per cent at 194.4 pence sterling in London shortly after 9.20am on Friday.