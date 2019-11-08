Aer Lingus grew passenger numbers by 1.1% last month

Aer Lingus grew its passenger numbers by 1.1 per cent last month compared with the same period the year before, the latest figures from its parent show.

International Airline Group, which owns Aer Lingus, said the airline carried 1,022,000 passengers compared with 1,011,000 in October 2018.

Revenue passenger kilometres, a metric which is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers aboard by the distance travelled, increased by 4.8 per cent.

In the year to date, Aer Lingus’ passenger numbers were up 2.8 per cent compared with the first ten months of 2018, while the revenue passenger kilometres metric were up 5.4 per cent.

Passenger load factor, which measures the percentage of available seating capacity that is filled with passengers, was up 2.6 points in October compared with the same period last year, and up 0.3 per cent in the year to date compared with the first ten months of 2018.

Overall, IAG traffic in October, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 4.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, while its capacity measured in available seat kilometres increased by 2.7 per cent.