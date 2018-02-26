Aer Lingus fliers face charges of €20-€60 for return of lost items

Aer Lingus customers face charges ranging from €20-€60 for the return of lost items after the airline outsourced the process to a third party.

The firm WeReturnIt.com charges €20 to find and deliver items such as a key, wallet, watch, passport or purse; €30 for a bag, headphones or mobile phone; €40 for a tablet computer or camera; and €60 for a laptop.

Aer Lingus told The Irish Times that “the majority” of lost items tend to be electronic devices, which are at the upper end of the scale of costs.

“Aer Lingus endeavours to reunite guests with lost property, including items left by guests on board our aircraft or in our airport lounges, but does not accept liability for such items,” it said in a statement.

“Aer Lingus lost property is managed by a partner company, which specialises in the processing of lost property, managing and storing the ‘left items’ as well as identifying ownership and ensuring the safe delivery of the item to its rightful owner.

“Charges for this service start from €20. The majority of items left behind are electronic devices requiring specialist packaging and shipping.”

The statement said the company introduced the new system to offer customers “a more efficient system” of retrieving lost property.

“Working with a specialist partner in this area is designed to enhance the guest experience,” it said.

“We are pleased to report that in the first two weeks of engaging this service we have reunited 75 per cent more guests with their property than in the same two weeks last year.

“Aer Lingus makes no money from this service, nor is it saving any cost. It is simply a means of increasing the quality of our service.”

The Irish carrier grew profits by 15.5 per cent last year to €269 million, according to its parent, International Consolidated Airlines’ Group (IAG). Revenues rose 5.3 per cent to €1.86 billion.

The group said last week it would return €500 million to shareholders during 2018 in its second share buyback in two years. It also lifted its full-year dividend by 15 per cent to 27 cent per share.

The airline plans new services from Dublin to Philadelphia and Seattle this year.