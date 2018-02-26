Aer Lingus fliers face charges of €20-€60 for return of lost items

Aer Lingus customers face charges ranging from €20-€60 for the return of lost items after the airline outsourced the process to a third party.

The firm WeReturnIt.com charges €20 to find and deliver items such as a key, wallet, watch, passport or purse; €30 for a bag, headphones or mobile phone; €40 for a tablet computer or camera; and €60 for a laptop.

Aer Lingus told The Irish Times that “the majority” of lost items tend to be electronic devices, which are at the upper end of the scale of costs.

“Aer Lingus endeavours to reunite guests with lost property, including items left by guests on board our aircraft or in our airport lounges, but does not accept liability for such items,” it said in a statement.

“Aer Lingus lost property is managed by a partner company, which specialises in the processing of lost property, managing and storing the ‘left items’ as well as identifying ownership and ensuring the safe delivery of the item to its rightful owner.

“Charges for this service start from €20. The majority of items left behind are electronic devices requiring specialist packaging and shipping.”

The statement said the company introduced the new system to offer customers “a more efficient system” of retrieving lost property.

“Working with a specialist partner in this area is designed to enhance the guest experience,” it said.

“We are pleased to report that in the first two weeks of engaging this service we have reunited 75 per cent more guests with their property than in the same two weeks last year.

“Aer Lingus makes no money from this service, nor is it saving any cost. It is simply a means of increasing the quality of our service.”

In response to queries, WeReturnIt.com said its returns are made using an “industry leading logistics provider”, and that it has shipped items to every continent.

Aer Lingus grew profits by 15.5 per cent last year to €269 million, according to its parent, International Consolidated Airlines’ Group (IAG). Revenues rose 5.3 per cent to €1.86 billion.

Most other airlines operating at Dublin Airport, including Ryanair, British Airways and Emirates, refer customers to the lost and found facilities at respective airports.

At Dublin Airport, there is a €6 handling charge payable for each lost item returned. Items of lost property are retained by the Airport Police for a period of two months and a day after which time the property is disposed of.

In terms of other modes of transport, property lost on Dublin Bus can be retrieved from the company’s lost property department within one working day. A fee of €2 applies to each item you claim.

Irish Rail users are advised to contact the terminal station of the service they travelled on. There is no charge to recover items.

On the Luas, there is no charge and lost property can be collected from the depot in Clondalkin.

Bus Eireann has a dedicated lost property office on Store Street, Co Dublin, which said there was no charge associated with recovering property.